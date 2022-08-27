FG Expects ‘Amicable Solutions’ On Nigeria/Cameroun Border Disagreement

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The federal government hopes that issues surrounding the limited areas of boarder disagreement between Nigeria and Cameroon would be resolved amicably.

FG made this known through the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN who graced the thirty-forth session of the Camaroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission (CNMC) held between 25th and 26th August, 2022 in Abuja-Nigeria.

According to Malami, the areas of disagreement on the borders have been reduced to three but he called on the experts involved in the matter to “embrace pragmatism in order to reach consensus in all the three areas of disagreement.”

On behalf of FG, he said Nigeria is hoping that “amicable solutions would be found as soon as possible to enable the work be completed”.

He added “Nigeria is committed to the quick and successful execution of the mandates of the Mixed Commission.”

This was disclosed in a statement made available by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, (Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice).

The statement partly reads:

“At the session Nigeria and Government of Republic of Camaroon have shown commitment to work closely with parties to identify and encourage the implementation of trans-border infrastructural project to enhance the economic cooperation and the integration of the two countries and the west African region.

“The Mixed Commission recommended that the two parties finalized the agreement on the joint exploitation of the hydrocarbon along the maritime border.

“A Comminique issued at the end of the session noted that the parties involved did not have same understanding of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) judgement on the course of the boundary on localities of Rhoumski, Pillar 8 and Koja.

“The Mixed Commission agreed to table discussion on the matter to the ICJ for clarification of its decision.

“The two countries commended the sub-commission on Demarcation and the Joint Technical Team for reaching an agreement on the course of the boundary in Mabas village and the project steering committee and the technical monitoring team for successful construction of additional 327 pillars in Alantika mountains, which has been endorsed by Mixed Commission.

“It could be recalled that the Camaroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission was established pursuant to the Joint Communique adopted at a summit in Geneva on 15th November, 2022.”