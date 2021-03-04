FG Extends Stay-At-Home Directive For Civil Servants

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The Head Of Service Of the Federation has extended the Stay-At-Home directive for all civil servants on Salary Grade Levels (SGL) 12 and below till the end of March.

The directive was previously issued on January 26, with circular number: HCSF/3065/Vol.1/68 at the behest of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, mandating that the officers worked from home to curb the spread of the dreadful disease.

The recent circular dated March 3 and signed by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi- Esan acknowledged the reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases, and as such directed an extension to further maintain the tide.

“It is also important to emphasise the need to ensure strict compliance with the existing guidelines on the prevention and spread of COVID-19.

“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all of concerned and ensure compliance,” Yemi- Esan said.