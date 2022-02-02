FG Faces Legal Action For Imposing N5m Fine On Abuja-Based Radio Station

Unless the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) reverses the N5 million fine it imposed on Abuja-based radio station, Vision FM, within 24 hours, it may face legal action from the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

The NBC had fined the radio station and suspended one of its programmes for six months for discussing the controversial extension of the appointment of Rufai Abubakar, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The broadcast regulator wrote to Vision FM’s management, informing it of alleged violation of the country’s broadcasting code and suspension of its ‘Idon Mikiya’ radio programme.

“The National Broadcasting Commission monitored the broadcast of your programme, Idon Mikiya, on Jan. 5, 2022, on your station’s Vision FM and Farin Wata TV, with concern.

“Your discussion of issues, including appointments at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) constitutes a breach of the provisions of Section 39(3) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which imposes restrictions on matters concerning Government Security Services or Agencies established by law.

“Transmitting the Trade Secrets or other issues regarding a National Security Agency amounts to an act prejudicial to National Security contrary to the above section cited,” read part of the letter signed by NBC’s Director-General, Balarabe Ilelah.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s extension of Abubakar’s appointment as NIA DG last year was said to have resulted in protests within the agency.

Reacting on Wednesday, SERAP described NBC’s action as “unconstitutional and illegal,” threatening to sue the agency and the Federal Government if the suspension and fine were not reversed within 24 hours.

“This action by the Buhari administration and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is yet another example of Nigerian authorities’ push to silence independent media and voices.

“The administration must lift the suspension and uphold the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) and international obligations to respect and protect the rights to freedom of expression, access to information, and media freedom.

“This is a new low in Nigeria’s protection of freedom of expression, and the ability of independent media to function in the country,” read a statement posted on Facebook by SERAP.