FG Fails To Fix Lagos Bridge With Missing Guardrails

The Federal Government has yet to repair sections of the pedestrian walkway on the Independence Bridge in Lagos State with missing guardrails.

Significant portions of the bridge lack these critical safety barriers, raising concerns for the many pedestrians who use the bridge daily.

The bridge links Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island to the Marina and Onikan areas via Bonny Camp. With long walkways on both sides, it is designed to provide safe passage for pedestrians alongside vehicular traffic.

However, observations reveal that large stretches of the walkway—particularly on the right side heading from Onikan and Marina towards Victoria Island—remain without guardrails. These barriers are essential for preventing falls and ensuring the safety of both pedestrians and vehicles.

An investigation by THE WHISTLER found that the damaged or missing guardrail sections have gone unattended for several months. The situation is especially concerning given the frequent use of the walkway by vulnerable road users, including young people with disabilities, some of whom use the space for recreational skating.

In November 2025, THE WHISTLER reported seeing physically challenged individuals using improvised skating devices along the walkway, further underscoring the dangers posed by the absence of protective barriers.

Beyond everyday pedestrian hazards, safety concerns around Lagos bridges have grown amid a rise in reported suicide attempts in recent years.

About three weeks ago, THE WHISTLER spoke with the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr. Olufemi Dare, regarding whether the Federal Ministry of Works was aware of the situation and what measures were being taken.

“I will send a team there to go and inspect,” he told our correspondent:

Despite this assurance, a recent visit by THE WHISTLER confirmed that the missing guardrails have still not been replaced, leaving pedestrians at continued risk.