FG Finally Registers ASUU Breakaway Faction ‘CONUA’

The Federal Government has announced plans to present a certificate of registration to a new breakaway faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) on Tuesday.

This was revealed in a press invitation sent to reporters, signed by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Oshundun Olajide.

CONUA is led by its National Coordinator, Niyi Sunmonu, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, with a presence in a few Federal Universities.

The invitation read: “The Honorable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige cordially invites you to the recognition and presentation of Certificate of Registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA)”.

It is scheduled to hold by 2pm on Tuesday at the Ministry of Employment.

The ASUU has been on strike since February 14th to press home its various demands to the Federal Government which all centre around better funding for the tertiary institutions and regular pay for the lecturers.

Last month, the National Industrial Court ruled that the ASUU strike should be suspended immediately. However, the union refused the order and filed an appeal through its lawyers, which the court will hear today.