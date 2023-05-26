FG Fulfills Another ASUU Demand, Releases Visitation Panel White Paper On 42 Tertiary Institutions

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has finally released the white paper report of visitation panels’ assessment in 42 tertiary institutions in Nigeria, fulfilling one of the long-standing demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is Visitor to the institutions, released the report five days before the end of his tenure as President.

The release of the report was one of ASUU’s demands when it went on strike back in 2022.

The panel’s duties were to review the performance of each institution assigned in the area of governance, academic standards, quality assurance, management of finances, relationships between the management and the staff, as well as the structures of the schools’ infrastructure and instructional materials.

The report, which comprises assessments in 38 federal universities and 4 inter-university centres, was officially presented to the public by the outgoing Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja on Thursday.

Adamu expressed his excitement and satisfaction with the presentation of the white papers, referring to them as a compass to guide the Ministry in achieving the objectives set forth by the Federal Government when the institutions were established.

“The release of these documents signifies the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of education and academic excellence in our universities.

“I must emphasize that the production of these white papers has demanded significant resources and unwavering effort from the Federal Government. It is, therefore, incumbent upon each of you, as the esteemed chief executives of these institutions, to take responsibility for the diligent implementation of the recommendations outlined within these documents.

“The Federal Government has entrusted you with this crucial task, and failure to execute it faithfully will not be taken lightly.

The well-being and success of our students, faculty, and the Nigerian populace as a whole depend on the effective execution of these recommendations,” he said.