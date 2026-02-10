FG Gives May Deadline For N75.4bn Potiskum–Jakusko–Gashua Road

The Federal Government has assured residents of Yobe State of the timely completion of the N75.47bn Potiskum–Jakusko–Gashua Road.

The Federal Controller of Works in the state, Engr Nasir Dauda, gave the assurance during the national media tour to the project site.

He said that the rehabilitation of the Potiskum–Jakusko–Gashua Road (Section One) was awarded in 2024 with a completion date of May 14, 2026.

Dauda said the project was awarded to Messrs JRB Construction Limited at the cost of N75.47bn, adding that the scope of work includes rigid pavement construction.

According to him, work commenced from Channel 49, identified as the most critical section of the road.

On his part, the Project Manager, Engr Kabir Fatai, confirmed that over 1.5 kilometres of the road have already been completed.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Damaturu Branch, Engr. Musphata Abdullahi, described the choice of rigid pavement as appropriate, noting that tests showed a pavement thickness of 200 millimetres.

He said the project would boost economic activities, significantly reduce road accidents, and shorten travel time.

The inspection team also commissioned an emergency road project at the College of Administration and Business Studies, Potiskum.

The Controller said the project, awarded in 2024, was executed to ease movement for staff and students of the institution and was completed within three months.

He said that the Federal Government is concerned about the well-being of students.

The Rector of the college, Bamai Zarma, who thanked the Federal Government for the intervention, described the road as being built to standard, and appealed for additional intervention projects.

The NSE chairman also said the road would significantly improve transportation within the institution and positively impact academic activities.

The NUJ Vice Chairman, Yobe State Council, Usman Mohammed Nasoro, who commissioned the project, commended the Federal Government for its timely intervention.

In Potiskum town, two additional road projects, CABS Graveyard Road and the limited rehabilitation of Hayin Gada Road, were commissioned.

The projects form part of the Federal Government’s 260 emergency and special intervention road projects nationwide.

The team further commissioned the 8.8-kilometre Damagum–Gubana Road, which the state’s Federal Controller of Works said was awarded to Messrs Petropan Energy Limited at the cost of N1.49bn and completed within one year.

He explained that the road links several agrarian communities in the state.

The Yerima of Fune and District Head of Damagum, Alhaji Idris Mai Saleh, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, noting that the road would ease the transportation of farm produce and other goods.

The NSE Chairman, who assessed the project, said it met engineering standards and would further stimulate economic activities in the area.

The NUJ Vice Chairman, who also commissioned the project, thanked the Federal Government for its sustained interventions in the state.

Another project inspected was the 54.5-kilometre Kaleyeri–Damaturu Road, which the controller said was awarded in 2019 to Messrs RRC Limited.

The Project Engineer, Engr Ayodele Ajiboge, disclosed that two sections of earthworks are ongoing, while three kilometres of binder course have been completed.

He assured that the project would be delivered as scheduled.