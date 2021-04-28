FG Grants Dangote Cement N22.32bn Tax Credit

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has issued Dangote Cement Plc, tax credit certificates valued at ₦22.321bn.

The tax credit certificates are for the construction of Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota road in Lagos and the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road straddling Kogi and Kwata states.

While Julius Berger is handling the construction of these two federal roads, Dangote Cement Plc is providing the the funding.

To compensate Dangote Cement, the Federal Government has issued the company these certificates to cover for the tax that Dangote Cement would have paid.

Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Muhammad Nami, represented by Coordinating Director, Tax Operations Group, Mr. Femi Oluwaniyi gave this clarification in Abuja on Wednesday when he presented the two tax credit certificates to Dangote Cement.

The tax credit certificates for the Apapa – Oworoshoki – Ojota expressway is valued at ₦21.6bn while the tax credit certificate for the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba expressway is valued at ₦721m.

This is the second tax credit certificate the Federal Inland Revenue Service will be issuing to Dangote for the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road construction. ₦9.5bn tax credit certificate had earlier in 2019 been awarded to Dangote Cement Plc for the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road.

Muhammad Nami who was represented by Mr. Femi Oluwaniyi Coordinating Director, Tax Operations Group of the FIRS said “government came to that reasoning that if we could encourage local investors to do the needful and of course under an agreement with some due monitoring and approvals then some of the monies they would have accrued back to government as taxes they would have paid.”

“It will be in the interest of the government that other investors, business entrepreneurs, companies take advantage of this key initiative such that Nigeria can develop faster than government would have done alone.”

Issuing tax credit certificates was made possible by Executive Order 07 of 2019 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari which is about road infrastructure tax credit.

Responding on behalf of Dangote Cement Plc, Engr. Ahmed Mansur Group Executive Director Government and Stakeholders Relations said “It is true that the responsibility of providing public services and public facilities like roads and electricity and so on is that of the state.

“But in todays modern state, it is not possible to encompass every service that the public requires even if the states have the funds”.

“To do it at the same time within the time that the public requires is often not possible and I think it is this kind of thing that has generated the need for the state to engage private actors to participate in the process”.

He said while it remains the responsibility of state to provide infrastructure, the ability of private sectors to also contribute their quota in terms of capacity to execute becomes a huge advantage.

