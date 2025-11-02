FG Hands Over Roads To Abia Govt For Completion

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has handed over some Federal Roads in the State for completion to the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti.

The handover took place at a grand civic reception in honour of the governor at the Eyimba International Stadium, Aba.

The roads include the Owerri–Umuaka Road, Onuigbo–Umuahia Road, Omezuo Bridge, and Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene Road.

Umahi explained that the handover followed the express approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who authorised Governor Otti to take charge of the construction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of the roads, based on a request and mutual understanding.

While calling on other State governors to follow suit, the minister commended Otti’s proactive approach to fixing failed Federal roads.

He described him as a leader focused on the needs of his people rather than partisan considerations.

“So, I am happy that the majority of our Governors are taking the bull by the horns,” he said, adding that the projects had suffered funding constraints, over the years, marring their planned pace and ultimate completion.

The minister urged Abians and other South-Easterners to fully support the government of the day, as well as endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office, to continue being an integral part of the Nigerian project.

He informed the gathering that Tinubu has been very fair to the zone in terms of Federal projects and appointments, citing his as the first of its kind and the recent appointment of the Chief of Air Staff from the zone, as a tip of the iceberg.

He also highlighted several ongoing and completed Federal road projects in Abia and across the South East, as indices of President Tinubu’s commitment to balanced infrastructure.

In his address, Otti appreciated the president for granting him approval to fund the projects to completion, describing it as value addition to the good people of Abia State and Nigeria, in general.

He further disclosed that this is not the first time that the State is intervening in the execution of the Federal Government’s projects, insisting that “the end justifies the means.”