The Federal Government (FG) has honored late former vice president of the country, Alex Ekwueme and named the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (FETHA) after him.

The Chairman of the hospital’s board,Alhaji Ahmed Ramalan disclosed this on Wednesday in Abakaliki at a press conference.

The late Ekwueme was the first elected Vice-President of Nigeria, from 1979 to 1983, on the platform of the National People’s Party (NPN), under President Shehu Shagari.

He died on 19 November 2017 (aged 85) in London, United Kingdom after brief illness

Ramalan said the renaming was with immediate effect because, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole gave the approval on behalf of the government as it is important to bring the action to the notice of the people of Ebonyi and Nigerians.

“We hope that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will unveil the hospital’s new logo when he visits before the May 29 swearing-in of elected leaders in the country.

“This is a big achievement in the “next level” mantra of the present administration and it is hoped that the renaming will make the hospital attain greater heights,” he said.

He said the request for the renaming was made by the University and the Federal Ministry of Health graciously approved it.

“The university requested to have FETHA as its teaching hospital as the development will bring lots of benefits to it.

“It will receive funding of infrastructural development from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and manpower capacity building of staff from the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF),” he said.

Ramalan said the board had a successful year in the saddle having been inaugurated in March 2018.

“We have recorded successes within the period which include; completion of the construction and furnishing of a 500-seater auditorium and that of a lecture hall.

“The medical ward complex has undergone 70 per cent completion while we have completed the renovation of the Resident Doctors’ quarters.

“We have purchased and installed a 5000 KVA generating set and an Echo scan, blood gas analyser, embedding machine, among others,” he said.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) Dr Emeka Ogah, of the hospital, noted that the renaming has elevated the hospital to a teaching hospital status.