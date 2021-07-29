FG Inaugurates Committees To Deepen ICT Services In Trade, Revenue Collection

Webb Fontaine Nigeria Limited on Thursday handed over an Information Communication and Technology developed for the Nigeria Customs Service to promote integrity in its operations.

The Federal government, in 2015 had entered into a contract with Messrs Webb Fontaine Consortium for the Installation, Operation, Management of Information Technology and Telecommunication Hardware and Software, Training and Power Supply Equipment, and associated services.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, while speaking at the inauguration said that the project would help to facilitate trade in the country.

She said, “The infrastructure was to ensure the integrity of our export and import as well as enhance revenue collection.

“At the commencement of the Contract, an Addendum to the Agreement was signed in May, 2006, to cap the amount of Nigeria’s Import FOB chargeable by WFL to Ş14,000,000,000.00 in any given calendar year for the period of the contract, which in turn brought WFL’s maximum chargeable fee to US$58,800,000.00 in any given year.”

The Minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Aliyu Ahmed, said that the relationship between the federal government and Webb Fontaine as represented by the project has achieved the desired result.

According to her, the project would also impact the government’s effort to diversify the economy through information technology.

“This is commendable and clearly shows that a well-conceived project that is properly managed can achieve its set goals for the mutual benefits to the parties involved.