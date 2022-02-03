FG Introduces Birth Control Policy, Advocates Use Of Contraceptive

The Federal Government has launched new birth-control measures to address Nigeria’s high fertility rate.

Nigeria’s population is projected to hit 400 million by 2050 according to the United Nations.

Buhari on Thursday in Abuja launched the ‘Revised National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development,’ according to a statement from Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The President said as part of measures to address the country’s high fertility rate, the new plan has provided ways of expanding access to modern contraceptive methods across the country.

Buhari said, ”The policy emphasizes the urgency to address Nigeria’s sustained high fertility rate, through expanding access to modern family planning, counselling and commodities as well as promoting birth spacing.

”This will enable Nigeria to achieve rapid fertility control, improve the health of women, adolescents, newborn and children, and other population groups.”

Buhari reiterated the benefits of investing in quality education of young people especially the girl child and human capital development.

He said, ”The Revised Population Policy is rich with all necessary information that will guide the implementation of Nigeria’s Mid-term and Perspective Development Plan.

”It will further address concerns of the large population of young people who are our pride, our future and assets to drive our development efforts. ”

The Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra urged Nigerians to embrace the noble ideals of planned parenthood and healthy reproductive behaviours enunciated in the policy.