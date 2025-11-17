FG Launches Initiative, Invites Nigerian Students To Apply For N50m Venture Capital Grant

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education, has officially opened the application portal for the Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG), a ground-breaking national initiative aimed at transforming student-driven ideas into commercially viable, high-impact ventures.

According to the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, on Monday, the S-VCG forms a central pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda and is designed to cultivate a new generation of Nigerian innovation entrepreneurs capable of redefining the nation’s economic future.

Speaking at the announcement, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa emphasised the national importance of the initiative.

“The President has challenged us to look for the next Moonshot within our tertiary institutions. We are not just looking for projects; we are scouting for future Nigerian Unicorns whose roots will be planted right here in our universities and colleges. This is an equity-free seed investment in Nigeria’s future,” he stated.

According to the statement, the initiative aims at igniting innovation with N50m equity-free grants.

“At the heart of the S-VCG is the mandate to ignite and support student-driven innovation by funding ventures that address real-world challenges with clear potential for scale and commercialization. The scheme offers up to ₦50 million in equity-free grants to student founders with innovations in STEMM fields Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical Sciences,” the statement said.

It added that successful applicants will also be absorbed into a comprehensive support ecosystem that includes:

The statement that the initiative will include intensive incubation programs and expert mentorship from seasoned entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

According to the statement, it also involve full access to tools, platforms and resources required to develop and scale their startups.

“This strategic structure ensures that funded ventures are not only launched but are supported to successfully transition into market-ready enterprises.

“To position Nigerian students at the forefront of global innovation, the Ministry is partnering with Google to integrate advanced technology into the S-VCG application and evaluation process. Through this partnership, Google’s Gemini AI powers custom-built “evaluation agents” embedded directly into the application portal to ensure fair, intelligent, and efficient review of submissions.

“Additionally, every applicant who successfully submits a business project or innovation will receive a one-year free Google Gemini Pro license, along with premium learning resources aimed at strengthening their entrepreneurial and technical capabilities,” the statement said.

According to the Ministry, one of the key objectives of the partnership is to ensure that “our students begin their entrepreneurial journey with the very best tools available globally. We are building a powerful innovation funnel—from idea to market domination.”

“Application Now Open. All eligible Nigerian students enrolled in accredited tertiary institutions are encouraged to apply for this unprecedented opportunity. The official application portal is now open at: https://svcg.education.gov.ng

“Applicants are advised to submit proposals that demonstrate scalability, market relevance, and potential to solve critical national or global challenges,” the statement noted.