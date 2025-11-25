FG Launches ‘Inspire Live’ To Bridge Teacher Shortage Gap

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Ministry of Education has launched the nationwide rollout of the “Inspire Live(s)! Online Real-Time Classes Initiative,” designed to expand equitable access to quality learning for every Nigerian child.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Boriowo said the initiative seeks to address the persistent shortage of qualified teachers and the need to guarantee uninterrupted learning across the country.

She also stated that by deploying technology to deliver live, interactive lessons directly to learners, Inspire Live(s)! ensures access to quality education so no child is left behind regardless of location or circumstance.

According to the statement, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa confirmed that full implementation of the initiative, with expansion set to cover all classes from primary one to senior secondary school, is underway.

It also noted that the platform is currently streaming daily online classes for Junior and Senior Secondary Schools, featuring JSS 1, JSS 2, and SS 2 classes, on Mondays through Fridays at 8:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

It covers Basic Science, Mathematics, English Language, ICT, Agricultural Science, Basic Technology, Civic Education, French, Physical Education, Religious Studies, History, and Business Studies for junior secondary schools.

Others include Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English Language, Mathematics, Economics, Geography, Agricultural Science, Technical Drawing/Catering Craft, Civic Education, and Automobile Mechanics, for senior secondary schools.

The classes are delivered by certified master teachers using Cisco Webex − an American subsidiary of Cisco Systems that develops and sells web conferencing, videoconferencing and contact center as a service application.

Boriowo also stated that to ensure seamless nationwide implementation, the Ministry has notified all Honourable Commissioners of Education to nominate a State Focal Officer to coordinate Inspire Live(s)! activities, circulate programme details to all public and private school principals, ensure designated schools are equipped with basic ICT facilities and internet connectivity; and oversee completion of registration strictly to be conducted by school principals via the Inspire support channels.

He urged schools and stakeholders to visit inspire.education.gov.ng or contact the Ministry’s Desk Officers: Mrs. Abdulrasheed Ganiyat – 07065762023; Mrs. Idayat Mohammed – 09039191716; and Mr. Ado Abdulmalik – 08055610079, for participation and further enquiries.