FG Launches Policy Blueprint To Meet EU Deforestation Standards

The Federal Government has unveiled a comprehensive White Paper detailing Nigeria’s national strategy for complying with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

The initiative aims to strengthen sustainable agricultural practices, protect export markets, and introduce advanced systems for traceability and environmental monitoring.

The document was launched by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, at an event held at the Ministry’s Conference Room in Abuja.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senator Kyari explained that the White Paper sets out clear guidelines for improving agricultural traceability, ensuring deforestation-free supply chains, and modernising data collection across Nigeria’s farming communities.

He stressed that the framework is particularly important for smallholder farmers, who produce the majority of the country’s export commodities and risk exclusion without adequate support.

The minister noted that the EUDR establishes a new global benchmark for agricultural exports headed to the European Union market.

Under the regulation, all products must be legally produced, traceable to precise farm boundaries, and verifiably free from deforestation.

These requirements, he said, demand immediate and coordinated national action.

Senator Kyari warned that failure to comply could have severe economic consequences.

According to the White Paper, Nigeria stands to lose more than one billion dollars in direct export earnings each year and over three billion dollars in total economic value if it fails to align with the EUDR standards.

He described the strategy as a vital shield for the nation’s economic stability.

He emphasised that the new strategy is forward-looking, designed not only to secure market access but to strengthen Nigeria’s climate commitments.

The framework, he said, will help protect rural livelihoods, improve transparency across agricultural value chains, and position Nigeria more competitively in the international marketplace.

A key highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a national framework for agricultural produce traceability, farmland monitoring, and deforestation-free supply chain verification.

The MoU formalises collaboration between the Ministry and the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

Senator Kyari noted that “NASRDA will play a central role in implementing the strategy.”

The agency will provide satellite imagery, real-time environmental monitoring, and technical oversight, while the Ministry will lead policy integration, farmer engagement, and nationwide rollout of the compliance programme.

He described the partnership as essential to achieving credible and verifiable results.

The minister said, “Nigeria can transform EUDR compliance from a regulatory burden into a competitive advantage by establishing a national traceability system anchored on public-private partnerships, leveraging NASRDA’s geospatial capabilities, and adopting proven models from neighbouring cocoa-producing countries while pioneering AI and blockchain-enabled financing solutions.’’

In his remarks, NASRDA’s Director-General, Dr Mathew Adepoju, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting the Ministry through satellite technology and ensuring full implementation of the MoU.

He added that NASRDA would continue strengthening existing programmes and expanding technological support for agricultural monitoring.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, described the launch of the White Paper and signing of the MoU as a major step toward building a more resilient agricultural system.

He noted that traceability and deforestation compliance have become central issues in global markets and expressed optimism that Nigeria’s new framework will significantly enhance its global competitiveness.