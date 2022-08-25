FG May Admit Ukraine Returnees Into Private Universities As Federal Universities Continue Strike

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The federal government may facilitate the admission of Nigerian students who returned to the country from Ukraine into private universities in the country.

The hint was given by the chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission , Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, during a press briefing at the State House on Thursday.

She said that those who question how the FG can admit Ukraine returnees while the Academic Staff Union of Universities was on strike should know that private universities were not on strike.

She said, “ Every Nigerian that was stranded in Ukraine came back home and after they came back home, Nidcom in collaboration with the Commission for Refugees had some kind of mental counseling session for them.

“They are back home , they have returned, some are trying to get into some other universities here and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has a website and a portal where those who are interested and want to school back here and want to return; and somebody said, Oh, ASUU is on strike.

“But there are also private universities, so the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs set up a portal particularly for Nigerians affected in Ukraine.”

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs had on July 4, disclosed that Ukraine returnees who are interested in continuing their studies in Nigeria should visit https://www.foreignaffairs.gov.ng and complete their registration.