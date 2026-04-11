FG Moves To Tackle Identity Fraud At Nigeria’s Airports

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The Federal Government has signed a concession agreement with VERXID Technologies Limited for the deployment of a contactless biometric passenger verification system, known as VPASS, across Nigeria’s domestic airports.

According to a statement issued by Chindaya Adamu, Director of Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the agreement was signed by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The statement noted that the initiative is aimed at strengthening aviation security, improving data integrity, and boosting revenue generation across the sector.

Keyamo said the introduction of VPASS would eliminate discrepancies in passenger data caused by inconsistent airline records and tackle cases of unauthorised boarding.

According to the minister, the system will ensure that all passengers on domestic flights are properly identified, closing existing gaps that allow individuals to bypass standard identification procedures.

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He noted that while strict identity verification measures are already in place for international travel, the VPASS system will extend similar standards to domestic operations.

“The system will subsequently be expanded to cover private aviation, to further strengthen security oversight across the sector,” Keyamo added.

The minister described the project as a comprehensive reform that will promote transparency, accountability, and safety in the aviation industry.

He said implementation will begin with infrastructure deployment by the concessionaire, followed by a nationwide sensitisation campaign to drive public awareness and compliance.

Keyamo also commended key stakeholders, including the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, for their roles in advancing the initiative.

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In his remarks, Mahmud Kambari, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said the government remains committed to modernising the aviation sector through technology-driven solutions aimed at improving efficiency, security, and passenger experience.

Also speaking, Adebola Agunbiade, Director of Commercial and Business Development at FAAN, said the VPASS system would reduce reliance on physical identification at airports.

She added that the deployment of facial recognition technology will enable seamless passenger processing in line with global best practices.

Johnson Ewalefoh, Director-General of the ICRC, said public-private partnerships remain critical to strengthening infrastructure, improving airport standards, and enhancing national security.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of VERXID Technologies Limited, Adebayo Bankole, assured that the company would deploy a secure and integrated identity management system across airports nationwide.

Bankole said the solution will enhance passenger verification, curb unauthorised movement within airport facilities, and support revenue assurance through accurate data analytics.