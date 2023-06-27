FG Must Address Policing Structure To Curb Crimes— Security Expert

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has announced plans to set up a 40-000 -man Specialized Quick Intervention Squad to tackle insecurity across the country, but a security expert has described the initiative as an exercise in futility if unresolved issues in the system are not addressed.

The initiative is an acknowledgment by the newly appointed acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun that there’s an upsurge in crimes across the country.

In the first quarter of 2023 alone, over 1,228 deaths and 844 kidnaps were recorded.

The police boss has had a series of meetings with strategic commanders and personnel of the tactical units of the Police and the Police Mobile Force (PMF) unit.

Mobile Police officers attached to VIPs have also been withdrawn to form part of the new squad.

Onyekachi Adekoya, a security and risk management expert said the failure of the police to manage the internal security of the country is due to its frail structure and has made the continued “change of service chiefs inconsequential”.

“So, just changing service chiefs without addressing fundamental issues of the structure of policing will prevent them from going beyond the set of constraints that bedeviled their predecessors,” Adekoya told THE WHISTLER during a phone interview.

The security expert revealed that until the Federal Government brings the governors into policing and makes them accountable for the security of their states, the “Federal police will not have any respite”.

He noted further, “Mere taking the Ministry of police affairs out of the purview of the Ministry of Interior tells you that we are not serious about interior security, we think we are.

“The governors did not vote for state police, these are people we feel will use the state police for their own benefit, but the reason they have not done so is that they claim they can’t pay additional salaries.

“Security and welfare are the primary responsibility of government. This current IGP, if things don’t change fundamentally, the Lion in him will become a pussy cat, and there is nothing he can do because the constraints are there.

“So, if the president, politicians, and governors want the IGP to succeed, they must provide him force multipliers and the state police will be the buffer between the state and the federal Police.

“They can’t steal your handkerchief and you go and call federal police. We must have a classification of crime and weapon classification for state police because every sensible approach to police is local. The initiative must come from the communities.

“What we rather do, is just make noise, we have changed IGP. We have bought three vehicles; we have built a counter-terrorism unit in Abuja. The president said he will employ 5-million-naira youth in security. Where will he get the money from?

“Internal security of the state should not be the responsibility of the FG. It is an aberration, and it is wrong. A territorial integrity of the state called Nigeria is the primary responsibility of the FG and other issues of society that affect the homeland”,

In 2021, the then Chairman of the House of Representative Committee on Judiciary, Onofiok Luke, raised a bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to allow the creation of state police and legalise regional security outfits.

The bill frown upon the existing federal structure of policing, which according he said does not encourage community policing or localisation of policing.

During the debate, Luke said that the “recruitment and subsequent deployment of police officers in their local area is one of the major ways of curbing crime. Such officers understand the area, terrain, language, behaviour, and attitude of the people he or she is policing”.

The bill only survived in the House of Representatives.