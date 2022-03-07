FG Opens Bid For Private Sector Development Of National Carrier

The federal government has asked private sector players to submit proposals for the take-over and further development of the national carrier, Nigerian Air.

The Ministry of Aviation made the bid open on Monday in a statement shared on its Twitter handle.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had announced that the federal government will issue requests-for-proposal for the establishment of the long awaited national carrier.

The minister said the government will own only five per cent of the airline shares.

To achieve the five per cent ownership, Sirika said the ministry will continue with the Air Operator Certificate.

“The federal government of Nigeria, through the federal ministry of aviation, is seeking to reposition Nigeria’s aviation sector, as part of efforts towards the diversification of the economy, promoting the competitiveness of the sector, boosting productivity, and enhancing economic growth,” the ministry tweeted on Monday.

It added, “To this end, the FGN, through the federal ministry of aviation, is inviting interested private parties to submit proposals for the take-over and further development of the National Carrier, the recently launched ‘Nigeria Air’ to take advantage of the opportunities of the largest market in Africa.

“The private sector partners/consortia are expected to comprise an International Airline (maximum 49 per cent shares), and Nigerian Financial and Institutional Investors (minimum 46 per cent shares), so that the total Nigerian shareholding will hold a minimum of 51 per cent of the shares of Nigeria Air’ (including the 5 per cent non-interactive FGN share), as required by international laws for a National Carrier.”