FG Orders Dust Control On Makurdi–Enugu Road, Threatens Project Suspension

The Federal Government has ordered immediate dust-control measures on the Makurdi–9th Mile–Enugu Road in response to public complaints about environmental and health hazards caused by ongoing construction works.

It warned that failure to comply within seven days will lead to suspension of the project.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, gave the directive on Thursday during a meeting he held with officials of the Ministry, representatives of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) and its sister firm, China Harbour Operation and Maintenance Company (CHOMC), held in Abuja.

Umahi disclosed that his Ministry received a formal petition from residents along the Makurdi–9th Mile–Enugu corridor, citing excessive dust arising from construction activities.

He, however, directed the Permanent Secretary, Mr

Rafiu Adeladan, to issue a letter to the contractor to mandate the immediate deployment of dust-control measures, including soil stabilisation techniques.

The Minister also reviewed other ongoing projects being handled by the contractors, including the dualisation of the Mararraba–Keffi–Akwanga–Lafia–Makurdi Road.

He noted that although the project was initiated by the previous administration and some sections have since been completed and tolled by the current government, parts of the earlier completed carriageway were already failing.

The Minister reiterated his directive that the first five kilometres of the road be milled and re-asphalted with concrete and properly re-marked, and gave the contractor seven days to commence work.

Umahi also ordered the rehabilitation of other failed sections along the corridor through milling and overlay, with attention to defects around Nasarawa State University, failed bridge expansion joints, damaged manhole covers, blocked drainage channels, washouts, and vegetation overgrowth.

The minister stressed the need for improved highway safety management, directing the contractor to enhance corridor monitoring and ensure the prompt removal of stationary vehicles to reduce obstructions and accidents.

Expressing concern over the slow pace of work on the 7th Axial Road project in Lagos, the Minister observed that mobilisation on site remained inadequate despite repeated engagements.

He noted that substantial mobilisation funds had already been paid to CHEC, saying that key equipment had not been deployed.

Umahi warned that failure to achieve full mobilisation within the agreed timeframe would lead to recovery of funds and firm contractual action.

The Minister declared that the Renewed Hope Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would no longer tolerate poor execution, delays, or disregard for agreed standards, and disclosed that warning letters, withholding of certificates, and other contractual sanctions would be applied where necessary.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting lives, safeguarding public investments, and ensuring value for money.

Umahi explained that the administration inherited 2,064 ongoing projects valued at over N13tn as of May 29, 2023, excluding those under the Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme.

Despite the funding constraints and the likely impossibility of completing all federal roads within a single four-year term, Umahi expressed confidence that sustained efforts over the next five years would significantly transform Nigeria’s road infrastructure.

The acting Executive Director (Operations) of CHOMCMrr. Stephen Lee, pledged that industry-standard anti-dust measures would be implemented on all construction sites, alongside adequate mobilisation for the 7th Axial Road and rehabilitation of failed sections of the Mararraba–Lafia Road.