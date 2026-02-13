FG Partners Private Sector To Solve IDP Crisis

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, says the Federal Government is partnering with the private sector to develop market-based solutions aimed at addressing the country’s growing internally displaced persons (IDP) crisis.

Speaking in an interview with ARISE NEWS on Friday about ongoing efforts to resettle displaced Nigerians, Doro said setting a definite timeline for clearing IDP camps would be unrealistic given the complexity of displacement challenges in the country.

“It will be difficult for a timeline, but what we are looking to do is to ensure that the people currently in IDP camps are provided with the support needed.

“We’re providing infrastructure, we’re building homes to try, in areas where crises have abated, to be able to resettle the individuals in our camp as soon as possible. It is very difficult for me to put a timeline on that,” he said.

He added that resettling all displaced persons within a fixed period, such as six months, would not be feasible because Nigeria continues to face humanitarian pressures and security challenges.

According to him, displacement in the country is multifactorial, driven not only by conflict but also by climate-related issues and other related challenges.

“Currently, what we are doing is to ensure that those in IDP camps at the moment are being supported by being provided humanitarian assistance and we’re working with partners, like I said, to try and resettle them as quickly as we can,” he said.