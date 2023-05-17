FG Pays Salary Arrears To Medical Lecturers Only, Ignores ASUU

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has begun payment of salary arrears to medical lecturers only across federal universities, that is lecturers under the departments of Medicine, Basic Medical Sciences and Basic Clinical Sciences.

Advertisement

This comes after the FG implemented a no-work-no-pay rule back in 2022 against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) due to the seven-month strike by the union.

Medical lecturers are under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NMDA), which is a breakaway faction of ASUU.

The NMDA, alongside the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), appealed to the government stating that medical schools were still operational during the period of the strike and as such, they should not be subject to the no-work-no-pay rule.

The FG has seemingly heard the appeal as medical lecturers across federal universities have begun to receive their salary arrears, Punch reports.

Medical lecturers from the University of Maiduguri and FUTMinna have confirmed that they have begun to receive their payment.