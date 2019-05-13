FG Plans Low-key May 29 Inauguration, Moves Celebration to June 12

Advertisement

The federal government has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will have a low-key inauguration for his second term on May 29.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, who disclosed this to reporters in Abuja on Monday said major events that would have held on May 29th have been moved till democracy day, June 12.

He said the decision was announced during the federal executive council meeting last Wednesday.

According to him, world leaders had already been invited to attend the Democracy Day on June 12.

He said, “The decision to have a low-key inauguration for the President was taken at the meeting of federal executive council of Wednesday 8th of May, 2019.

“Invitations have been sent to all world leaders to attend the ceremonies marking the observance of the democracy day on June 12.

“Since the first observance of democracy day falls on an election year, and as a measure to sustain June 12 as democracy day, the celebration of the inauguration and the advancement of democracy in the country will now take place on June 12.”

He further said details of the events will be announced soon.