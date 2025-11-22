FG Postpones Festival Over Mood Of Nation

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has postponed the 2025 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), earlier for Saturday, November 22, 2025, in Enugu State.

The decision, it said, follows a careful assessment of the national mood and the recent insecurity incidents that have caused pain and disruption across different parts of the country.

The Ministry disclosed this in a statement by SA Media and Publicity, Ikem Anibeze, approved by the Honourable Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, in solidarity with the affected families and communities, and out of deep respect for the lives lost.

Quoting the statement, “With over 28 states already present in Enugu preparing for the festival, this year’s edition was poised to send a strong message that our country is open, resilient, and united. However, given the current national mood, the Federal Government believes it is more respectful and responsible to postpone the festival rather than proceed at a time when many citizens are grieving.

“The decision reflects our values of empathy, national unity, and collective sensitivity. A new date for NAFEST 2025 will be announced after further consultations with state governments, cultural institutions, and security agencies to ensure that when the festival holds, it does so in an atmosphere befitting the spirit of national celebration.

“The Ministry appreciates the understanding and support of participating states, cultural troupes, partners, and the Nigerian public. Our commitment to showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity remains unwavering, and we look forward to delivering an even stronger and more unifying NAFEST at the appropriate time.”