FG Postpones Resumption Date For Abuja-Kaduna Train

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Train services between Abuja and Kaduna scheduled to commence on November 28 have been rescheduled.

Advertisement

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo revealed this on Sunday, in Kaduna State while inspecting the state of readiness to operate along the axis.

The minister gave no specific date but disclosed that the delay will not be long.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER learnt that the Minister and other stakeholders journeyed to the Rigasa station for an inspection ahead of the previously scheduled date.

The team may have made certain observations and decided to suspend immediate operations in order for to compromise standards at the expense of Nigerian security.

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) suspended operations on March 29, after terrorists attacked an inbound Kaduna- Abuja train at night.

Nine people were reportedly killed, 26 injured and 62 abducted.