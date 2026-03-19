FG Promises Solution As Gas Shortage In Power Sector Persists

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The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, said the Federal Government has taken decisive steps to address persistent gas supply challenges affecting electricity generation.

Adelabu said this on Thursday in his Eid-el-Fitr message made available by Mr Bolaji Tunji, his Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations.

He expressed optimism that these interventions were already yielding gradual improvements and would significantly enhance power supply in the near future.

“Concrete measures are being implemented to ensure more reliable and sustainable electricity for homes, businesses, and industries.

“The reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu are beginning to take root, and Nigerians will soon witness the full benefits,” the minister said.

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According to him, sustained public trust and cooperation are critical to the success of the administration’s reform agenda.

He said the president was actively repositioning Nigeria on the global stage to attract investment and foster development.

“As we celebrate, we take pride in the strides being made under Mr President’s leadership, including his recent engagements in the United Kingdom, which promise significant gains in investment, bilateral relations, and economic cooperation.

“These milestones underscore a new direction for our nation. I urge all Nigerians to continue supporting these efforts, so that the gains can be consolidated for the benefit of all,” he said.

Adelabu also urged Nigerians to carry forward the spirit of sacrifice cultivated during the 30 days of Ramadan into sustained commitment to national development.

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He said that collective discipline and selflessness remained vital to unlocking the nation’s vast potential.

The minister said that through continued personal and national sacrifice, the transformative agenda of President Tinubu would increasingly translate into tangible progress across key sectors of the economy.

“Let me warmly felicitate with Nigerians, particularly our Muslim brothers and sisters, on this auspicious occasion.

“The past 30 days have been devoted to spiritual renewal, self-denial, and a recommitment to faith and righteousness.

“As we have individually sought purification and growth, we must now extend that same spirit of sacrifice to our nation through unwavering dedication to its progress.

“The challenges we face today are, without doubt, the building blocks of a more prosperous tomorrow,” he said.

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Adelabu called for unity, patience, and shared responsibility, noting that enduring national progress could only be achieved through collective sacrifice and steadfast commitment to a common vision.