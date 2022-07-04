FG Promises Ukraine Returnees University Admission In Nigeria Despite ASUU Strike

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja has said on Monday that the federal government of Nigeria is facilitating admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions for Nigerian students who returned to the country from Ukraine.

The announcement was made at a time federal tertiary institutions in the country are still on strike .

Recall that the ministry had on April 28, revealed that about 1531 students were evacuated back to Nigeria through Air Peace, Max Air, Azman and Turkish airlines.

The population of Nigerians in Ukraine is estimated at 8,000 out of which 5635 are registered students, the ministry had said.

However, in a statement signed by the ministry’s Spokesperson, Francisca K. Omayuli (Mrs), returnees who are interested in continuing their studies in Nigeria should visit https://www.foreignaffairs.gov.ng and complete their registration.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to inform Nigerian students who returned from Ukraine following the conflict in that country, that efforts are being made to facilitate their placement into various Nigerian tertiary institutions, to enable them continue their studies.

“In this connection, Interested students should visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website: https://www.foreignaffairs.gov.ng and complete the online Nigerian Student in Ukraine (NSU) registration form with the required information on or before 15th July, 2022.”

Since Febraury 14, 2022, academic activities across federal tertiary institutions in Nigeria has been grounded due to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU with no clue as to when their financial ( and other) demands will be met by the federal government.

Such students starting lectures in those institutions may or may not be likely anytime soon due to the strike.

The government was not elaborate as to whether the affected students will be admitted into private universities which have been operating since ASUU strike.