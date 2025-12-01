FG Provides Free Annual Liver, Kidney Tests For HIV patients

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government announced it has begun providing people living with HIV/AIDS access to free annual liver and kidney function tests through expanded health insurance, aiming to improve long-term health outcomes nationwide.

Dr Iziaq Salako, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, stated this during the 2025 World AIDS Day celebration in Abuja, organised by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS and partners.

Salako said the initiative was part of Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen quality care for people living with HIV, ensuring earlier diagnosis, better retention in treatment, and improved health outcomes for all patients.

“We are moving toward full integration of HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, nutrition, and the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme (NASCP) as one-stop services for children, adolescents, and adults,” he explained.

The minister said that during the 66th National Council of Health, the age of consent for voluntary HIV counselling and testing was reduced from 18 to 14 to increase adolescent testing rates.

Advertisement

Salako added that the NCH approved a national clinical mentorship programme, urging states to integrate mentorship into annual plans and budgets to reduce treatment loss to follow-up among people living with HIV.

Dr Temitope Ilori, Director General of NACA, said in spite of global disruptions, Nigeria was on track to meet the 2030 target of ending HIV, maintaining strong performance across diagnosis, treatment, and viral suppression.

“We have achieved an impressive 87–98–95 performance: 87 per cent know their status, 98 per cent of those are on treatment, and 95 per cent on treatment have viral suppression,” Ilori confirmed.

She added that Nigeria had recorded a 46 per cent decline in new HIV infections, with more people living with HIV enrolled and retained in care than ever before.

Abdulkadiri Ibrahim, President of the Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), called for stronger domestic funding, improved community engagement, and expanded access to viral load testing for better patient outcomes.

Advertisement

Ibrahim emphasised that adherence, psychosocial support, follow-up for missed appointments, and retention strategies remained critical to closing gaps in prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) and improving overall HIV management.

Mrs Esther Hindi, National Coordinator of the Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (ASWHAN), stressed that children continued to be born with HIV, urging expanded access to testing and treatment for pregnant women.

Elsie Attafuah, Acting UN Resident Representative, and Ayo Ipinmoye, Acting Chairman of the Global Fund, reaffirmed their commitment to supporting HIV prevention, treatment, civil society engagement, and strengthening Nigeria’s health system for resilience and equity.

Dr Muyi Aina, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, pledged continued promotion of accessible healthcare services nationwide to ensure equitable HIV testing, treatment, and preventive interventions for all Nigerians.

Attafuah stressed the importance of domestic financing, human rights protection, community empowerment, and health system strengthening to enhance efficiency, resilience, and equitable access, ensuring sustainable HIV responses across the country.

“Together, we will sustain the HIV response, overcome disruptions, and build a future where every person can live with health, dignity, and hope,” she said, highlighting collective responsibility and commitment.

Advertisement

Activities to mark the day included awards presented to Odunayo Sanya, Executive Director of MTN Foundation, and Dr Allen Onyema, Chairman and Founder of Air Peace, recognising their contributions to health and community development.