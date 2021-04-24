FG Raises Alarm As Ebola Resurfaces In Guinea, Liberia

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal Government on Saturday raised an alarm over the resurgence of the deadly Ebola virus in neighbouring countries.

The information was contained in an internal memo sent from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and signed by its Director, Health Planning. Research and Statistic, Ngozi Azodoh.

The memo with reference No: CW8/3/XXIII was disseminated to keep Nigerians informed of the recent outbreak and resurgence of the Ebola virus in Guinea- Conakry which had devastated the country in the past.

The letter read in part: “In view of the above, the Liberian Government has requested the Nigerian authorities to take necessary measures to avoid further spread of the deadly virus.

“While the relevant Technical Department/ Agencies are working on the National Response and instituting appropriate measures, you are to also be mindful of this outbreak and its implications to west Africa(WA) sub-region and be guided accordingly.”