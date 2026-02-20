FG Raises Alarm Over Fake Veterinary Drugs

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has expressed concern over the persistent circulation of substandard and falsified veterinary drugs, citing weak regulatory compliance and uncoordinated importation practices.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar, raised the concern at a National Stakeholders’ Round-table on the quality and regulation of veterinary medicines on Friday in Abuja.

Mukhtar said inadequate oversight of local manufacturing and distribution channels had allowed poor-quality products to enter the market, with livestock farmers often unknowingly purchasing ineffective drugs.

According to him, this results in treatment failure, economic losses and avoidable livestock deaths, undermining productivity in the sector.

He said the livestock industry is a critical pillar of Nigeria’s agricultural transformation agenda, with millions relying on it for income, nutrition, employment, and overall livelihood security.

“Our cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and poultry provide essential protein for the population and contribute significantly to rural economies and national GDP,” he said.

The minister stressed that the sector’s productivity and sustainability depended on the availability and proper use of safe, effective veterinary drugs.

He identified misuse and abuse of antimicrobials; including wrong dosages, poor storage and unsupervised administration as key drivers of antimicrobial resistance, posing risks to animal and human health, food safety and the environment.

“Resistant pathogens do not respect the boundary between animals and humans. This must be addressed collectively and urgently,” Mukhtar said.

He called for a stronger, coordinated regulatory framework, describing veterinary drug quality assurance as not only a regulatory duty but also a national security and public health priority.

Mukhtar added that effective disease-control programmes relied heavily on the integrity of veterinary medicines available in the country.

He urged stakeholders to propose actionable solutions to strengthen regulation, improve licensing and distribution systems, enhance post-market surveillance and combat counterfeit products.

The minister also emphasised the need for increased awareness among livestock owners, many of whom rely on informal vendors due to limited access to qualified veterinary professionals.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to working with stakeholders to build a transparent and accountable veterinary drug system that ensures farmers’ access to safe, affordable and effective medicines.