FG Reacts To Lawmakers Threat To Impeach Buhari

In a swift reaction, the Federal Government has reacted to the threat by opposition lawmakers that President Muhammadu Buhari will be impeached if he failed to rein in insecurity across the country.

The opposition lawmakers led by those from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had moved during plenary to discuss issues bordering on insecurity with a six-week ultimatum for the president to either sit up and face war against insecurity or be impeached.

Speaking for the lawmakers, the senator representing Abuja, Phillip Aduda, said it was agreed behind closed-door meeting that issues concerning insecurity and the ultimatum to the president were discussed and was agreed that these issues would be discussed during plenary.

He expressed disgust that when it was time for the issue to be raised, the president of the senate, Ahmad Lawan, shut down discussion, hence the need to walk out of the plenary.

Responding to the development while addressing State House Correspondents after the weekly federal executive council (FEC) meeting, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said the federal government is working “round the clock” to address security challenges.

He said, “It was passed when we were deliberating, but we thank them for their patriotism and their concern. We are working round the clock, 24 hours, to ensure that the situation is brought under control,” the minister said.

“I want to assure you that the president is aware of all these, and as a matter of fact, I think tomorrow, there’s going to be another security council meeting.

“So, it’s not a matter the president is taking lightly, and like I’ll always say, some of the measures we’re going to take are not measures that you can discuss openly here. But we’re as concerned as you are. We’re not going to abandon our responsibility,” the minister said.