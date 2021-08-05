FG Receives 26 Ventilators From WHO To Support Covid-19 Response

The federal government on Thursday received 26 ventilators and 3, 560 fingertip oxygen pulse oximeters for the management of COVID-19 patients from the World Health Organisation.

Presenting the donated items to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, in Abuja, the organisation’s Country Representative, Walter Kazadi, commended the efforts of the government in containing the last two waves of the pandemic.

According to him, the donation was in addition to the ongoing support to the country’s COVID-19 response

He said, “We are sure this donation will complement the notable initiatives that the government of Nigeria is implementing, including with support from other partners, to address the identified gap in readiness for the third wave that is being driven by the delta variant, especially if it results in more cases requiring treatment than what was registered at the peak of the second wave.

“It is against this backdrop that we wish to demonstrate our continued support of the ministry’s efforts in further strengthening the country’s capacity in case management.

“This is in addition to our ongoing support across all pillars of the country’s COVID-19 response at federal and state levels.

“To this end, we wish to donate 26 ventilators and 3,560 fingertip oxygen pulse oximeters for the management of patients in isolation and treatment facilities, as well as home-based patients.”

Ehanire in his remarks commended the support of the Organisation in the fight against the pandemic.

He said, “The ministry will ensure adequate distribution of the items donated as some areas may need it more than others.”