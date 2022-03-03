FG Reconstitutes Committee To Renegotiate 2009 Agreement With ASUU 

The Federal Government has reconstituted a committee to renegotiate the 2009 agreement it entered into with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Education Minister, who reconstituted the team, said it is necessary to quickly conclude all outstanding issues in the 2009 agreement to bring back industrial peace to the tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

This was revealed on Thursday in a statement signed by the Education Ministry’s Director of Press, Ben Bem Goong.

The team, which is set to be inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Monday, will be chaired by Prof. Nimi Briggs, Pro-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University.

Members of the team include Lawrence Patrick Ngbale, Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Wukari; Prof. Funmi Togunu-Bickersteth, Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Birnin Kebbi; Sen. Chris Adighije, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna.

Other members are Prof. Zubairu Iliyasu, Pro-Chancellor of Kano State University of Science & Technology and Barr. Matthew B. Seiyefa, Pro-Chancellor of Niger Delta University.

After a meeting between the FG and ASUU on Wednesday, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement is one of ASUU’s demands which is still outstanding.

He said it is up to the committee set up by the Ministry of Education to look into the submitted report of the previous committee.

Ngige said the renegotiation committee will round off everything and report back to the FG in six weeks.

ASUU commenced another nationwide strike on February 14, 2022 to intensify its demands which include the above mentioned renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to replace the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Other demands include payment of earned academic allowances, funds for revitalization of public universities, promotion arrears and poor funding of state universities.

ASUU has also insisted on the release of the reports of visitation panels to federal universities and distortions in salary payment challenges.