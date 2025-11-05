FG Rejects Trump’s Religious Bias Claim, Cites Major Security Gains

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

… Says Over 13,500 Terrorists Killed, 17,000 Suspects Arrested Since Tinubu’s Inauguration.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has dismissed the United States’ designation of the country as a “country of particular concern” over alleged religious freedom violations, saying it stems from a flawed understanding of Nigeria’s security challenges.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris stated this on Wednesday in Abuja, while noting that terrorism and violent crimes in Nigeria do not target any specific religious group.

Idris added that Nigeria faces long-standing security challenges affecting both Christians and Muslims, and any claims suggesting otherwise are based on misinformation or faulty data.

Advertisement

He noted that since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, security agencies have made significant strides, neutralising over 13,500 terrorists, arresting more than 17,000 suspects, and rescuing over 9,850 abducted persons, including women and children.

“Since May of 2023, when he took office, Nigeria’s security agencies have neutralised more than 13,500 terrorists through sustained operations, and they have arrested over 17,000 suspects who are now undergoing interrogation and prosecution for various offences.

“Also, more than 9,850 people abducted by these terrorists, including women and children, have been rescued and reintegrated with their families. It is important to note that the menace of terrorism in Nigeria does not exclusively target any religious or ethnic group.

“We have made stricter efforts in containing access to small arms and live weapons by non-state actors. Security agencies have recovered and disarmed over 5,000 military dreadlocks. They have also intercepted over 20 home-run networks in the past few months.

“Over 11,200 hostages have been freed, 11,200 hostages, and this is still going on. More importantly, over 124 insurgents and their families have surrendered.

Advertisement

“They have handed over more than 11,000 weapons to the security agencies. In the Northwest, especially in Zamfara and Kaduna, 11,250 hostages have been freed, and some of the terror leaders that have made life very unbearable for people there have been neutralised,” he said.

Idris attributed Nigeria’s security challenges to factors like the influx of illegal arms from the Sahel, the Libyan crisis fallout, climate change, and farmer-herder conflicts.

He, however, expressed the Federal Government’s willingness to collaborate with the United States and other countries to eliminate terrorist groups and criminal elements operating within its borders.

“The government of Nigeria remains open and willing to work closely with the international community, including the United States and other partners, to achieve the shared goal of completely eliminating terrorism and violent extremism on Nigerian soil. The President has pledged to ensure that all those making the country unsafe are permanently removed.

“Regarding the current misrepresentation of Nigeria’s security situation by the United States, President Tinubu is taking the lead in addressing all areas of misunderstanding through diplomatic and political channels.

“While we welcome collaboration, assistance, and partnership from all foreign allies, including the United States, Nigeria is not denying that we face serious security challenges.

Advertisement

“We invite all our partners and friends to join us in understanding our situation and supporting our efforts to eliminate this menace,” he said.

Idris noted that President Bola Tinubu is committed to addressing insecurity, while citing improvements in the country’s Global Terrorism Index ranking and recent changes in security service leadership.

He appealed to the United States and other nations to support President Tinubu’s efforts to combat terrorism and criminal activities that have made life difficult for Nigerians.

Idris also addressed concerns about human rights, stating that the Nigerian government is aware of the US stance on alleged human rights violations.

“The government and people of Nigeria have taken note of the US stance over the alleged violation of human rights. President Tinubu is determined to confront and end security challenges,” he said.

The Minister, during the question and answer series, assured that the Federal Government will use technology to smoke out the terrorists to protect the lives of the citizens.

Idris also pleaded with journalists to avoid giving undue publicity to terrorists, emphasising the need for responsible reporting in the fight against terrorism.