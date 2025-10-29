FG Releases N2.3bn To Clear University Staff Salary, Promotion Arrears

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government said it has released N2.3bn to clear salary and promotion arrears owed to university staff across the country.

The development was announced by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, in a press release on Monday by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo.

According to Alausa, the disbursements, processed through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), reflect the Tinubu Administration’s resolve to clear inherited backlogs and enhance the welfare of academic and non-academic staff in the tertiary education sector.

A total of N2.311 billion, representing Batch 8 salary and promotion arrears, has been released to universities, and benefiting institutions should begin to receive payment alerts anytime from now.

Alausa added that the government has approved the full mainstreaming of the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) into university staff salaries beginning in 2026, noting that this will ensure prompt, predictable, and sustainable payments going forward.

In addition, funds have been released under the Needs Assessment of Nigerian Universities, with corresponding budgetary provisions made to sustain the initiative.

He reaffirmed that these measures demonstrate the government’s strong commitment to improving academic staff welfare and addressing long-standing challenges that have persisted for decades.

The statement added that within the last twenty-six months, the Federal Government has paid a significant portion of outstanding obligations while maintaining open communication with all academic and non-academic unions of tertiary institutions.

“The Federal Ministry of Education assures that these engagements are being conducted truthfully and in good faith. However, while the government remains committed to improving staff welfare, it will only enter into agreements that are realistic and financially sustainable,” he stated.

He explained that the Yayale Ahmed Negotiating Committee continues to serve as a bridge between the Federal Government and the tertiary institutions’ unions, ensuring that all pending welfare-related issues are addressed through honest and mutually respectful dialogue. “Negotiations are being conducted sincerely, mutually, and respectfully,” he added.

Alausa reiterated that the Federal Government will not engage in unsustainable fiscal practices, stressing that all commitments must align with approved budgetary provisions to guarantee long-term stability.

“Our priority is to ensure that all matters are addressed responsibly and in the best interest of our education system,” he said.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering dedication to the education sector, noting that several challenges that had persisted for decades are now being tackled decisively under his administration.

The minister expressed optimism that the current wave of reforms and fiscal interventions will usher in lasting industrial harmony, restore confidence in Nigeria’s tertiary education system, and strengthen institutional capacity for national development.