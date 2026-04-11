FG Releases Names Of 48 Alleged Terror Financiers, Freezes Assets

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The Federal Government has released an updated list of 48 individuals and entities alleged to be involved in terrorism financing, intensifying efforts to disrupt funding networks and reinforce national security.

Authorities, acting through the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NigSac) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), published the list as part of coordinated measures to identify and track persons and groups linked to terrorism-related activities across the country.

The government identified several of the listed persons as being associated with outlawed and extremist groups, including Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ansaru, and Islamic State West Africa Province.

In a directive accompanying the publication, authorities ordered financial institutions nationwide to immediately freeze all accounts connected to the named individuals and organisations.

They also instructed banks and other financial operators to flag and report any suspicious transactions linked to the suspects to relevant regulatory bodies.

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Updated List of Alleged Terrorism Financiers

March 18, 2024

Abdulsamat Ohida – Nigeria Mohammed Sani Abdurrahman Abdurrahman Fatima Ishaq Tukur Mamu Yusuf Ghazali Muhammad Sani Abubakar Muhammad Sallamudeen Hassan – Nigeria Adamu Ishak – Nigeria Hassana Isah – Nigeria Abdulkareem Musa – Nigeria Umar Abdullahi – Nigeria

March 21, 2024

Abdurrahman Ado Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim Alhassan Muhammad Isah Salihu Adamu Surajo Muhammad Fannami Bukar Muhammed Musa

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March 22, 2024

Sahabi Ismail Mohammed Buba Jama’atu Wal-Jihad Ansarul Sudan (Ansaru) Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Yan Group Yan Group NLBDG

November 14, 2024

Adamu Hassan Hassan Mohammed Usman Abubakar Kubara Salawu Rabiu Suleiman

March 7, 2025

Simon Njoku Godstime Iyare Francis Mmadubuachi John Onwumere Chikwuka Eze

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March 18, 2025

Edwin Chukwuedo

March 19, 2025

Eze Okpoto Nwaobi Chimezie Ogumu Kewe

Other Listed Persons

Chiwendu Owoh Ginika Orji Awo Uchechukwu Mercy Ali Ohagwu Juliana

The Federal Government explained that the sanctions align with provisions of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022, which targets financial networks that sustain terrorist operations.

The framework empowers authorities to block access to funds, monitor financial flows, and dismantle support systems for extremist activities.

Officials further indicated that investigations remain ongoing, stressing that individuals found culpable under the law will be prosecuted accordingly.