FG Resumes Mass Trial Of Terrorism Suspects

The Federal Government has on Wednesday, resumed the mass trial of persons allegedly involved in terrorism and other heinous crimes against the state.

The trials, which commenced recently, involve over 300 suspects and are being administered by the Federal High Court.

According to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the trials are a collaborative effort between the Complex Casework Group (CCG) of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), and other critical stakeholders.

In a statement by the spokesman of NCTC, Abu Michael, he disclosed that the resumed trial is “In pursuance of government’s commitment to promoting social justice by entrenching transparent administrative system.”

He said: “More than 300 suspects are on trial with 5 reputable judges manning the 5 courts and Chambers set up for speedy administration of justice on the ongoing trial in terrorism and other related cases in the country.

“The trial involves multiple stakeholders, CCG prosecutors, and defense counsel from the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON).”

He noted that prior to the resumption of the trials, over 800 case files were reviewed, and charges were drafted to ensure efficient prosecution.

“Between 2017 and 2018, the trials so far resulted in 163 convictions, 882 discharges and 5 accquitals. Suspects that are inculpable are being deradicalised, engaged in profitable ventures, and efforts to reintegrate them are being sustained.

“The NCTC-ONSA is working assiduously with relevant authorities in fulfilling its mandates and to boosting the efforts of the incumbent administration towards realising good governance and a just society,” the NCTC spokesperson added.