FG Retires Longstanding Directors In Health Sector

The Federal Ministry of Health has ordered an immediate disengagement of directors who have spent at least eight years in the directorate cadre.

This is contained in a memo signed by the ministry’s Director of Human Resource Management, Tetshoma Dafeta, on Tuesday.

According to the memo, the directors affected include those in the ministry, federal hospitals, and agencies, among others.

The Federal Government on Monday directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to enforce the eight-year tenure limit for directors and permanent secretaries, following a new deadline set through the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation as announced by Dafeta in a memo.

The memo reads, “Further to the Eight (8)-Year Tenure Policy of the Federal Public Service, which mandates the compulsory retirement of Directors after eight years in that rank, as provided in the Revised Public Service Rules 2021(PSR 020909) copy attached, I am directed to remind you to take necessary action to ensure that all affected officers who have spent eight years as Directors, effective 31st December, 2025, are disengaged from Service immediately.

“Accordingly, all Heads of Agencies and Parastatals are by this circular, to ensure that the affected staff hand over all official documents/possessions with immediate effect, their salaries are stopped by the IPPIS Unit and mandate the officers to refund to the treasury all emoluments paid after their effective date of disengagement.

“This is reiterated in a circular recently issued by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Ref. No. HSCF/3065/Vol.I/225, dated 10″ February 2026. A copy is herewith attached for guidance, please.

“In addition, you are to forward the nominal roll of all directorate officers

(CONMESS 07/CONHESS 15/CONRAISS 15) In your institution, send to [email protected] and [email protected].

“You may please note that officials from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Ministry will conduct a monitoring exercise to ensure compliance. Failure to adhere to paragraph 2 above shall be met with stiff sanctions.”

The former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, had in July 2023, announced the commencement of the revised Public Service Rules.

While speaking at a lecture at the State House, Abuja, to mark the 2023 Civil Service Week, Yemi-Esan said the revised PSR took effect from July 27, 2023.

This move was communicated by the Head of Service in a circular addressed to Permanent Secretaries, the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Auditor-General for the Federation, and heads of extra-ministerial departments, informing them of the revised rules.

“Following the approval of the revised Public Service Rules (PSR) by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on September 27, 2021, and its subsequent unveiling during the public service lecture in commemoration of the 2023 Civil Service Week, the PSR has become operational with effect from July 27, 2023,” the circular read.

Section 020909 of the revised PSR, said the tenure limits for permanent secretaries is four years, with a possible renewal based only on satisfactory performance. It also stipulated that a director (GL 17) or their equivalent shall compulsorily retire after eight years in that position.