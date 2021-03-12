FG Reveals Batch Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Causing Adverse Reactions

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal Government has reacted to the growing concerns surrounding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

In a press release issued by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Friday, the AstraZeneca vaccine which was imported to contain the spread of the Coronavirus was again declared effective and safe.

The statement followed a recent situation of a coagulation disorder also known as blood clotting disorder diagnosed to have caused the death of a woman in Austria.

The deceased, aged 45 was reported dead after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine, leading to the nation halting the further use of the vaccine.

Although Austria said it was investigating the cause of her death to ascertain whether or not it was linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, countries like South Africa, Norway, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland etcetera have suspended its use.

Speaking on the matter, the NPHCDA said it was aware of the precautionary concerns that have been raised regarding the batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, namely ABV5300 but Nigeria had not received any doses from that batch.

It said, “We understand that investigations are being conducted to determine if the batch is in any way linked to an observed side effect.

“While we await the outcome of the investigations, it is important to clearly state that Nigeria did not receive any doses from the batch of vaccines which is at issue”.

The agency said it had not received or observed any adverse reactions since the roll-out of the vaccine on March 5 as all reported side effects by those who received the vaccine “have been mild.

“We are satisfied that the clinical evidence indicates the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to be safe and effective.

“Our assessment is in line with countries such as Spain and the UK who have indicated that they will continue to administer the vaccine because it remains an important tool to protect against COVID-19.

“The safety of vaccines delivered to Nigeria is paramount to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“For this reason, it has enhanced multi-sectoral collaboration among stakeholders and technical entities such as the FMOH, NPHCDA, NAFDAC, WHO and UNICEF, whose cooperation ensures the highest global standards are met for vaccines delivered to Nigeria before they are distributed to Nigerians.

“Clear, rigorous protocols are being followed to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

“We are continuing to monitor the developments regarding ABV5300 batch and will share further information as it becomes available,” the agency said.

The agency therefore, encouraged Nigerians who are among those prioritized in the current phase to continue their confidence and enthusiasm for the national vaccine program.