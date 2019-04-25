FG Reveals Plan To Make Lottery Overtake Oil Industry

Advertisement

The Nigerian government is working to make lottery overtake the country’s oil industry, says the Permanent Secretary for Special Duties in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Festus Daudu.

Daudu, at a two-day specialised training programme organised for members of staff of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), also revealed that the government was putting strategies in place to wipe out illegal lottery operators and ponzi schemes from the country.

He told journalists after the end of the programme in Abuja on Wednesday that ponzi scheme operators were able to defraud Nigerians especially in the north because most people see lottery as gambling.

He said, “The Federal Government is doing everything possible to make sure that the illegal operators and quacks in the industry are eliminated.

“That is why we have empowered the regulatory commission with modern technology that would enable them to apprehend all the illegal operators and quacks with a view to prosecuting and sending them to jail.

“Lottery is bigger than the oil industry that the nation has in stock, a lot of wealth that is yet to be tapped. I believe that we should focus our energy on lottery.

“I also believe that if the entire citizenry are well aware of the activities of lottery and the gains that are abound in it, the sky will be our starting point and lottery will even overtake the oil industry in contributing its quota to the treasury.

“The Federal Government is trying its best to make sure that lottery gets its rightful place so that we would be able to tap into the abundant resources that are there in lottery.”

Speaking also, the Director-General of NLRC, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, explained that the agency was committed to enforcing the laws guiding lottery in the country.

Gbajabiamila promised that NLRC will ensure that lottery operators in the country comply regulations put in place by the Federal Government.

He said, “We still carried out some enforcement last week and we will continue to do that. We are actually after the online operators because many of them are operating illegally.

“We have signed a Memoradum of Understanding with the National Communications Commission to knock out any illegal operator that is not registered with the NLRC.

“The NCC has been mandated to shut down the illegal operators on our behalf. The Federal Government is losing billions of naira to the illegal operators.

“We are sanitising the industry because it will be unfair to allow the Ponzi scheme scammers to continue to defraud Nigerians. If we allow the scammers to continue, it will affect the operators.

“Our zonal offices across the country have been fully equipped to monitor the activities of the illegal operators.

“The economic impact of lottery cannot be over-emphasised. Lottery is still growing, it hasn’t reached its peak yet,” he said.