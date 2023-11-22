FG Revokes Licenses Of 1,633 Mining Companies, Warns Against Flouting Govt’s Directive

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government through the Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake has revealed why 1,633 mining companies’ licences were revoked.

Alake said the revocation was based on the “company’s non-compliance to remit a mandatory annual service fee of N1,500 per cadastral unit”.

He disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, adding that earlier this year 2,213 mining companies were warned, and the revocation complies with Sections 10, 11, and 12 of the Mining Act and frees up spaces for potential investors who are willing to invest.

Alake stated that the ministry gave a thirty-day written default notice to the defaulting parties to pay up the fees but only 580 titleholders responded to the notice and paid their annual fees.

He said, “It is indeed very unconscionable for corporate bodies making huge profits from mining to refuse to give the government its due by failing to pay their annual service fee. It is indeed a reasonable conjecture that such a company will be willing to pay royalties and honour its tax obligations to the government. The amount the companies are being asked to pay is peanuts compared to their revenue projections.

“In compliance with the law, the Mining Cadastral Office on October 4, 2023, began the process of revoking 2,213 titles. These included 795 Exploration titles, 956 Small Scale Mining Licences, 364 Quarry licenses, and 98 Mining Leases.

“The Mining Cadastre Office has recommended the revocation of 1,633 mineral titles as follows: Exploration Licence, 536; Quarry Licence, 279; Small Scale Mining Licence, 787 and Mining Lease, 31. In line with the powers conferred on me by the NMMA 2007, Section 5 (a), I have approved the revocation of the 1,633 titles.”

Disclosing how the revocation process was executed, Akaje said “In case of default of payment of the annual service fee due to the Mining Cadastre Office, the Mining Cadastre Office shall give a thirty-day written default notice to the defaulting party and, if payment is not effected during that period, the Mining Cadastre Office shall record the default and revoke the mineral title.”

He further warned that those whose licenses had been revoked should vacate mining sites to avoid being apprehended by security agencies.

Speaking further, Alake promised to clean up the solid minerals sector for international competitiveness and urged all stakeholders to uphold diligence in the sector.