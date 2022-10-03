FG Says 2022 National Honours List In Circulation Fake

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has denied that the 2022 National Honours List has been released saying what’s being circulated is fake.

It said on Monday that the purported list of nominees for national honours being circulated by the media is nothing but fake.

A statement issued on Monday by the Director Press, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Julie Jacobs, said it is true that President Muhammadu Buhari, will be conferring National Honours on deserving Nigerians and friends of Nigeria, but that the authentic list of nominees is yet to be released to the public.

The list shows that 436 Nigerians would be conferred with various titles which critics have described as unwieldy.

Some Nigerians to be honoured are

President Muhammadu Buhari’s late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, and the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Also, outgoing Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, who was also conferred with the commander of the order of the Niger (CON), by former president, Goodluck Jonathan was listed to be confered with the same title.

Also, the government listed and described Bayo Ogunlesi, founder of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), as the owner of Gatwick Airport.

Ogunlesi was listed on number 58 on the list seen by our Correspondent. He is listed to be honoured with the commander of the order of the Niger (CON) was described as “Owner of Gatwick Airport”.

However, VINCI Airports acquired 50.1 percent majority stake of Gatwick Aiport in 2019 while GIP was left with 49.99 percent.

Following these apparent mix-ups, the government denied the list of an investiture that is billed to hold on 11 October at the State House in Abuja.

The statement denying that said, “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs has been drawn to a purported list of nominees for National Honours being circulated by some online media organisations.

“While it is true that President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, will be conferring National Honours on deserving Nigerians and friends of Nigeria on 11th October, 2022, the authentic list of nominees is yet to be released to the public. The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs will publish the list at the appropriate time and medium.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to discountenance the list in circulation as it is an attempt by overzealous reporters whose aim is to break news even when such news is fake.”