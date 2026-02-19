FG Seals Plateau Mine As Gas Leak Death Toll Hits 37

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has ordered the immediate closure of a mining site in Plateau State after about 37 villagers reportedly died from inhaling toxic gases during artisanal mining activities.

It was gathered from a post by security analyst Zagazola Makama on X on Wednesday that 25 other persons were hospitalised after exposure to suspected carbon monoxide at the mining site in Zurak, located in Wase Local Government Area.

According to the report, the victims mostly young men aged between 20 and 35 were carrying out routine underground mining operations when they inhaled toxic gases believed to have accumulated in poorly ventilated tunnels.

Following the incident, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, directed that all activities within Mining Licence 11810, operated by Solid Unit Nigeria Limited, be suspended after the tragedy in the Zurak community of Wase LGA.

The licence, owned by Abdullahi Dan-China, lies between longitudes 10.34.45 and 10.35.50 and latitudes 9.13.45 and 9.14.40.

Alake gave the directives in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Segun Tomori, in Abuja.

Tomori said the minister was on a condolence call to the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, where he expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and described the victims as “innocent citizens trying to earn a living.”

Alake urged the governor to convey his solidarity to the affected community.

“The minister sympathised with the governor over the loss of the innocent citizens who died while trying to earn a living and urged him to convey his deep sorrow and solidarity with the people of Wase over the irreparable loss,”

He has also dispatched a high-level investigative team led by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Yusuf Yabo, to determine both the immediate and remote causes of the incident and recommend sanctions.

The team, according to the statement, includes experts in mining, environmental compliance and artisanal and small-scale mining cooperatives.

“The minister has dispatched a team of officials and investigators to probe the remote and immediate causes of the incident and recommend appropriate sanctions,”

“The team also includes experts in mining, environmental compliance and artisanal cooperatives. The minister is coordinating the team and support services to ensure effective management of the situation.”

Officials said the Federal Government would make further disclosures as investigations progress.

Preliminary findings indicated that the company had allegedly ceded the abandoned pit to the host community following agitation by villagers seeking economic opportunities and empowerment.

The area, it was gathered, was an abandoned lead mining site containing mineral deposits prone to emissions of sulphuric oxide gas.

Unaware of the toxic nature of the site, the villagers reportedly engaged in manual extraction while inhaling the poisonous emissions, leading to the fatal incident.