FG Seeks Collaborative Approach To Address Food Safety

To address safety concern regarding Genetically Modified (GM) foods, a pivotal meeting was convened by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa , bringing together the Director-General of National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Dr Agnes Yemisi Asagbra and the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye.

Addressing the meeting, the minister stated that it was aimed at reinforcing collaboration between the two agencies and sending a unified message on food safety.

He added that the collaboration will mark a significant step towards unified governance in food safety and public health in Nigeria.

He underscored the importance of consistent communication among government agencies to enhance synergy and alleviate public fears.

He said that there was a need for a collaborative approach to properly address safety concerns related to GM foods, referencing extensive scientific evidence supporting their safety.

Also speaking, the DG of NBMA, commended the minister for convening the meeting, noting that the agency had always shared excellent working relations.

She confirmed that no GM food permits are issued without NAFDAC’s involvement, and stressed the agency’s commitment to all cooperative efforts to promote food safety.

On her part, DG of NAFDAC, said that while previous remarks on GM foods had been quoted out of context, thorough scientific research and safety assessments remained a key requirement for approving GM foods.

Adeyeye reiterated NAFDAC’s commitment to safeguarding the health of Nigerian consumers.

A statement by the ministry noted that the key resolutions reached at the meeting include, establishing a Technical Working Group (TWG) between NBMA and NAFDAC.

Others include, developing Terms of Reference for the TWG and setting up a secretariat, Referring applicants to NBMA prior to processing by NAFDAC, Continuing collaboration on risk assessment and GM food labeling, Enhancing capacity building and training exchanges and Joint efforts in IT and Global Listing initiatives.

“Consequently, the public is hereby invited to note that both agencies remain committed to working together in ensuring that scientific evidence guides their actions as they continue to build public trust in the nation’s food safety regulations and in safeguarding the health of Nigerians,” the statement said.