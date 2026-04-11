FG Seeks Waivers Over Single Window Port Delays

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Federal Government agencies have urged shipping companies and terminal operators to grant waivers to importers and clearing agents affected by delays linked to the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW) at the nation’s seaports.

The agencies, including the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) and the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), appealed in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

They made the call during a stakeholders’ engagement held at the NSC headquarters, which brought together representatives of the council, NRS, the NSW Secretariat, terminal operators and shipping companies.

The meeting reviewed the progress and challenges of the newly introduced National Single Window platform.

Speaking at the meeting, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NSC, Dr Akutah Pius, acknowledged that the initiative marked a major milestone for the maritime industry.

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Akutah said the rollout of the NSW had been accompanied by initial operational challenges affecting cargo clearance timelines.

He noted that the system, inaugurated on March 27, was a long-awaited reform aimed at streamlining port processes, enhancing transparency and improving efficiency across the sector.

“The National Single Window is a significant development that has brought optimism to stakeholders.

“However, like any major reform, it comes with teething challenges that must be collectively addressed to ensure seamless implementation,” he said.

Akutah said the engagement was convened by the NSW Secretariat to assess implementation progress and address emerging bottlenecks, particularly those affecting cargo movement and clearance.

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“We are here to review the implementation and the challenges that have arisen, and to work together to ensure smooth progress at this stage,” he said.

He stressed the need for stronger collaboration among stakeholders, describing the port ecosystem as one that requires collective effort to sustain reform gains.

Also speaking, the Chairman of NRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, urged shipping companies and terminal operators to grant waivers on demurrage and storage charges incurred during the delay period.

Adedeji said the measure would cushion the financial burden on importers and clearing agents affected by system-related disruptions.

“There have been delays linked to the implementation of the Single Window, which have affected cargo clearance.

“That is why we are seeking your support during this initial phase, so that together we can address these challenges,” he said.

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He commended terminal operators for their willingness to consider waivers where delays were directly related to the NSW.

Akutah also urged concessionaires and terminal operators to accelerate the automation of their operations to ensure seamless integration with the platform.

“With the advent of the National Single Window, full automation has become critical. Stakeholders must fast-track digital integration to achieve the expected efficiency gains,” he said.

Responding, shipping companies described the initiative as beneficial to the sector, but cautioned that it should not encourage operational inefficiencies.

The General Manager, Port and Terminal Multi-Services Ltd. (PTML), Mr Tunde Keshinro, said requests for waivers would be considered in deserving cases.

Stakeholders at the meeting acknowledged the long-term benefits of the platform but expressed concerns over delays and technical issues affecting cargo clearance.

They, however, expressed confidence that with sustained collaboration, system upgrades and temporary relief measures, the initiative would deliver improved efficiency and competitiveness in the maritime sector.

