FG Set To Inaugurate New Transformers For Nigeria-Siemens Power Project

Economy
By Ifeanyi Onuba
Siemens Transformer
Internet

The Federal Government is set to inaugurate the newly acquired transformers from Siemens.

The transformers, when inaugurated would increase power supply by 2000MW via the transmission end of the system.

The Siemens-Nigeria deal which will boost power generation by 25,000MW by 2025 was facilitated by the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Incidentally, Kyari who died while facilitating the project would have been 70 years on September 23, 2022.

Kyari had in 2020 in company with the Minister of Power, Mr. Saleh Mamman, met with Siemens officials in Germany in furtherance of the deal which was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the energy company on improving electricity supply in the country.

The duo, joined by the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Mr. Yusuf Tuggar, had travelled to Europe to fine-tune the details of the agreement, the process of which started in 2018 when Buhari met with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

RELATED
Economy

FG Inaugurates Commitee To Stop Farmers From Selling Agric Commodities Directly To Foreigners

Company

Construction Giant, Julius Berger Activates Survival Strategy, To Begin Cashew Processing Business

The first inauguration ceremonies for the project would begin at a location in Lagos, while the second set of equipment would be unveiled in Abuja.

The latest milestone showed the determined effort of the government to improve the supply of electricity to Nigerians.

The equipment, which included transformers and mobile substations, were procured under the Presidential Power Initiative in partnership with Siemens Energy, the implementing partner.

The equipment was purpose-designed to meet Nigeria’s power supply needs in a phased programme that would see to the generation and distribution of 25,000 megawatts (mw) of electricity by 2025.

He added that the company was set to commence the unveiling of the first set of the power equipment that had already arrived the country, stressing that the aim is to sustain the tempo until power disruptions in the country becomes a thing of the past.

With the new equipment, power supply would rise to a minimum of 7,000 megawatts.

You might also like

FG Inaugurates Commitee To Stop Farmers From Selling Agric Commodities Directly To…

Discos Take-Over: Power Firms Fight Back, Accuse FG Of Not Paying N100bn For…

Mega Transformers Acquired Under €63m Siemens Power Sector Deal Arrive Nigeria In…

Fuel Subsidy Removal At This Time Will Lead To Chaos, Instability—FG

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.