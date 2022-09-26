FG Set To Inaugurate New Transformers For Nigeria-Siemens Power Project

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government is set to inaugurate the newly acquired transformers from Siemens.

The transformers, when inaugurated would increase power supply by 2000MW via the transmission end of the system.

The Siemens-Nigeria deal which will boost power generation by 25,000MW by 2025 was facilitated by the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Incidentally, Kyari who died while facilitating the project would have been 70 years on September 23, 2022.

Kyari had in 2020 in company with the Minister of Power, Mr. Saleh Mamman, met with Siemens officials in Germany in furtherance of the deal which was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the energy company on improving electricity supply in the country.

The duo, joined by the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Mr. Yusuf Tuggar, had travelled to Europe to fine-tune the details of the agreement, the process of which started in 2018 when Buhari met with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

The first inauguration ceremonies for the project would begin at a location in Lagos, while the second set of equipment would be unveiled in Abuja.

The latest milestone showed the determined effort of the government to improve the supply of electricity to Nigerians.

The equipment, which included transformers and mobile substations, were procured under the Presidential Power Initiative in partnership with Siemens Energy, the implementing partner.

The equipment was purpose-designed to meet Nigeria’s power supply needs in a phased programme that would see to the generation and distribution of 25,000 megawatts (mw) of electricity by 2025.

He added that the company was set to commence the unveiling of the first set of the power equipment that had already arrived the country, stressing that the aim is to sustain the tempo until power disruptions in the country becomes a thing of the past.

With the new equipment, power supply would rise to a minimum of 7,000 megawatts.