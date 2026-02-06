FG Sets Performance Benchmarks As OGFZA Governing Board Takes Off

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Governing Board of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), expressing optimism that the free zones will play a key role in driving double-digit growth in Nigeria’s economy by 2030.

The newly constituted board is chaired by Mrs. Lydia Musa and comprises members drawn from diverse professional backgrounds. Other members include Mr. Ikechukwu Onyemekara, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, Engr. Frank Onyebu, Engr. Dr. Jani Ibrahim, Mr. Etido Thomas Usoroh, Mr. Augustine Uchechukwu Kalu, Mr. Joseph Yilwa, Dr. George Nwangwu, and Mr. Adie Emmanuel.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said the performance of the board would be assessed based on tangible results rather than administrative formalities.

According to her, success would be measured by projects delivered, investments attracted and retained, jobs created, and the value added to Nigeria’s export base.

She charged the board to introduce clarity, discipline, and innovation in the management of oil and gas free zones by closing long-standing implementation gaps and ensuring that government incentives translate into real economic benefits for Nigerians.

Oduwole outlined OGFZA’s mandate to include licensing and regulation of free zones, infrastructure provision, coordination of public and private sector stakeholders, establishment of customs and security frameworks, and the resolution of labour and commercial disputes within the zones.

While acknowledging challenges such as infrastructure deficits, security concerns, weak inter-agency coordination, and operational bottlenecks, the minister assured that the Federal Government was addressing the issues through deliberate and systematic interventions.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, described the inauguration of the board as a clear signal of the government’s commitment to industrial transformation at a critical stage of Nigeria’s economic development.

He said the constitution of the board was a statutory obligation driven by prevailing economic realities and national development priorities, rather than a symbolic gesture. Senator Enoh disclosed that the Federal Government had recently approved a National Industrial Policy aimed at boosting productivity, value creation, and export-led growth.

According to him, inaugurating the OGFZA board ahead of the formal unveiling of the policy highlighted the urgency of translating policy frameworks into measurable performance. He recalled that OGFZA was established to attract investment, stimulate production, and enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness within Africa and the global economy.

He stressed that free trade and processing zones must function as engines of industrialisation, export expansion, and value addition, urging board members to focus on impact-driven governance.

In her response, the Chairman of the Governing Board, Mrs. Musa, thanked President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government for the confidence reposed in the board. She pledged that the board, working closely with OGFZA management and stakeholders, would reposition the authority as a preferred destination for both local and foreign investors, guided by principles of excellence, accountability, and national development.