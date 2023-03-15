FG Shifts Population Census To May, Blame Governorship Election

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has announced the postponement of the population and housing census to May.

Nigeria’s 2023 population and housing census earlier scheduled for the end of March, has been shifted as the National Population Commission is seeking for “some software to allow them conduct the census” in May.

This was made known on Wednesday by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the minister, the decision to move the date was necessitated by the rescheduling of the gubernatorial election to March 18.

He, however, revealed that the Council approved the sum of N2.8 billion for the National Population Commission (NPC) to procure some software to be used for the conduct of the census.

“There was a memo presented by the National Population Commission, seeking for some software to allow them conduct the census in May this year.

“I believe because of the rescheduling of the elections, they cannot commence the census as scheduled.

“They sought Council’s approval for a contract to procure software for the census at the sum of N2.8 billion,” he told newsmen.