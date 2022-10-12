FG Signs Deal With Microsoft For Free Digital Skills Training Of 5 Million Nigerians

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with tech giant, Microsoft to train at least five million Nigerians with digital skills.

The Minster of Communications and Digital Technology, Isa Pantami disclosed this on Wednesday.

According to Pantami, the deal was reached at the sidelines of the GITEX 2022 in Dubai.

The development is in line with the Ministry’s digital economy plan which aims at driving economic growth in the country.

According to Pantami, the Microsoft is also performing its Corporate Social Responsibility through the training of the five million Nigerians.

Pantami said in a tweet that “@NigeriaGov through Minister @ProfIsaPantami has just signed an MoU with @Microsoft to train 5 million Nigerians with digital skills for free in line with #DigitalNigeria as part of @Microsoft CSR, the ceremony is on the sideline of #GITEX2022.