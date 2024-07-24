FG Slashes Allowances Of Foreign Scholars By 23%, Blames Economic Hardship

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, has announced a slash in allowances of foreign scholars who are currently stranded in Russia, Morocco, and Algeria, among others.

The students are studying under the federal government’s Bilateral Educational Agreement Scholarship.

This was contained in a memo signed by the Director of the Federal Scholarship Board, Ndajiwo H.A., on behalf of the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman.

According to the memo, the government’s decision to slash the scholars’ allowances by 22.7 per cent was due to the economic crisis in the country.

The memo which was dated July 23, 2024, and addressed to the scholars’ association, stated that the decision was reached after consultations with stakeholders.

“After due consultations, the Federal Scholarship Board has come up with adjustments in line with budgetary provisions in the payment of BEA scholar’s supplementation allowances for the 2024 academic year,” it said.

According to the memo, the monthly allowances were slashed from $500 to $220; the graduation allowance from $2500 to $2000; and the PG research allowance was slashed from $1,000 to $500, among others.

The total for the payments initially paid was $5,650 per student but will now be $4,370.

“The Scholars’ Association is hereby notified that due to the prevailing economic situation, the payment mandate for the BEA scholars’ allowances will be as per the new adjustment.

“The balances for the years 2023 and 2024 owed to scholars will be paid as soon as the funds are made available,” the ministry said.

Recall that the students studying in Russia, Morocco, Algeria, China, Hungary, and other countries under the Federal Government’s scholarship have continuously lamented their unpaid stipends running for eight months.